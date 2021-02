Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study focusses on injury prediction capabilities of the THUMS (Total HUman Body Model for Safety) finite element human body model (FE-HBM) in real world car-pedestrian crashes.



METHODS: Ten cases of car-pedestrian crashes with incidence of lower extremity injuries were reconstructed using sequence of multi-body tools and finite element tools. Multi-body simulations were used to obtain relevant impact conditions like vehicle speed, pedestrian location etc. which were later used as initial conditions in finite element simulations. Estimated injury from the FE simulation were compared with the clinical records of victim.



RESULTS: The severity and location of injuries were correctly predicted in 8 out of 10 crashes that were considered. However, in remaining two cases injuries were under-predicted, and strain didn't reach the failure threshold level.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates that THUMS HBM well predicts pedestrian injuries in real-world crashes. However, a similar study with comprehensive crash site data and medical records of victims will enhance the confidence in results.

