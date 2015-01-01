|
Ahn J, Lee JH, Jung YC. Yonsei Med. J. 2021; 62(2): 159-163.
PURPOSE: Nearly one third of all patients with an eating disorder (ED) present with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Although it is necessary to pay attention clinically to NSSI in ED patients due to an increased suicidal risk, there are limited data on potential predictors of NSSI in ED. We conducted this study to uncover predictors of NSSI in ED.
risk factor; Eating disorder; non-suicidal self-injury; predictor