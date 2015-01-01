Abstract

PURPOSE: Nearly one third of all patients with an eating disorder (ED) present with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Although it is necessary to pay attention clinically to NSSI in ED patients due to an increased suicidal risk, there are limited data on potential predictors of NSSI in ED. We conducted this study to uncover predictors of NSSI in ED.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 1355 ED patients who visited an ED clinic was evaluated through structured interviews by psychiatrists. The demographic and clinical characteristics of ED patients with NSSI (NSSI group) and ED patients without NSSI (non-NSSI group) were analyzed to identify potential predictors of NSSI in ED.



RESULTS: Among all ED individuals, 242 (17.9%) reported a history of NSSI. Compared to the non-NSSI group, the NSSI group reported more severe eating symptomatology, more comorbid psychiatric disease, and more suicidal risk. Comorbid alcohol use disorder, depressive disorder, purging behavior, history of suicide attempt, and rumination symptoms were uncovered as predictors of NSSI in ED.



CONCLUSION: The findings of the study are meaningful in that they highlight predictors of NSSI in ED in a large clinical sample. Understanding risk factors of NSSI and offering appropriate interventions are important to preventing suicidality in ED.

