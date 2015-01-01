Abstract

Suicide of a patient affects 31-61% of psychiatry residents during training [1, 2]. Psychiatry trainees have greater negative impact than practicing psychiatrists [3, 4]. Timely oversight and support from supervisors is identified as an important and safe place to explore and process the difficult experience of patient loss due to suicide, in the clinical setting or outside it [5]. Supervisors have greater experience and knowledge that they can draw upon to provide this type of supervision, which can have a positive impact on resident experience and learning. Although the quality of supervision around such an event and the strength of the supervisory relationship have been identified as factors which may influence the trainee experience [5, 6], the key components of what such supervision entails remain unclear.



The American Psychiatric Association (APA) provides basic but important information about "Helping Residents Cope with a Patient Suicide" [7]. It addresses the common reactions trainees can expect to experience after the suicide of a patient, promoting seeking supervision to help with coping, along with questions for the supervisors and resources. However, the focus in systems and medical education as reflected by APA continues to remain on robust suicide assessments, and there is dearth of literature on how to effectively support trainees after the death of a patient by suicide.



Programs need to consider a range of factors to ensure that trainees are optimally prepared and supported following the death of a patient by suicide. These include knowledge of institutional policies and state laws regarding patient suicide, explicit efforts to prepare both the trainees and faculty, consideration of the formal procedures that follow such an event, attention to trainee wellness and support in the days following, and a well-developed process for debriefing and peer supervision.



A challenge exists in balancing any potential medicolegal ramifications of patient suicide and the need for supporting the trainee...

Language: en