Ferrer M, Lara B, Calvo N, Andión Ó, Pérez V, Corominas M, Sancosmed-Ron M, González-Peris S, Rodrigo Gonzalo de Liria C, Ramos-Quiroga JA. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2021; 49(1): 35-42.

(Copyright © 2021, STM Editores)

unavailable

unavailable

Self-harm in the paediatric population is an emerging problem that has been associated with disability and an increased risk of suicide. The objective of the study is to analyse the prevalence of self-harming behaviour as a reason for paediatric emergency consultations.


Language: en
