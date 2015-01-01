SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Díez-Gómez A, Sebastián Enesco C, Perez-Albeniz A, Fonseca Pedrero E. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2021; 49(1): 24-34.

(Copyright © 2021, STM Editores)

Suicide is a social-health problem in the youth population worldwide; however, there are no measuring instruments specifically designed for use in Spanish adolescents. The main goal of this work was to analyze the psychometric properties of a new measuring instrument, called SENTIA-Brief, for suicidal behavior assessment in Spanish adolescents.


