SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yasuda S, Hisamura M, Hirano T, Kukihara Y, Kodama K, Konishi K, Nakamura M, Hiramatsu G, Koshimizu K. Acute Med. Surg. 2021; 8(1): e627.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Association for Acute Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ams2.627

PMID

33532077

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Caffeine overdose can cause life-threatening circulatory failure, neurological abnormalities, and ventricular fibrillation. We report the case of a patient with caffeine poisoning who was successfully treated with early hemodialysis and venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. CASE PRESENTATION: A 43-year-old man who had ingested pills containing 20 g caffeine was transported to the hospital 100 min after ingestion. Hemodynamic collapse and refractory arrhythmia were most likely the potential complications. The patient developed ventricular fibrillation when placed in the left lateral decubitus position. Return of spontaneous circulation with defibrillation and introduction of venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation were followed by emergency dialysis, which led to rapid improvement in the clinical findings.

CONCLUSION: Acute caffeine poisoning in a patient who developed an arrhythmia was successfully treated using an indwelling arterial and venous sheath followed by venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.


Language: en

Keywords

caffeine; ventricular fibrillation; arrhythmia; hemodialysis; venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print