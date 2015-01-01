|
Lee AA, Ingram M, Quijada C, Yubeta A, Cortez I, Lothrop N, Beamer P. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e271.
BACKGROUND: Throughout the United States, low-wage, minority workers are disproportionately affected by occupational illnesses and injuries. Chronic exposure to hazardous chemicals at work can lead to serious illnesses, contributing to health inequities. In this article, we expand on theories of 'responsibilization' in an occupational health context to reveal how responsibilities for workplace chemical exposures are negotiated by workers and owners in Latinx-owned small businesses.
United States; Environmental justice; Occupational health; Responsibility; Chemical exposures; Health inequities; Health policies