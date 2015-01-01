|
Citation
|
Cox SML, Castellanos-Ryan N, Parent S, Benkelfat C, Vitaro F, Pihl RO, Boivin M, Tremblay RE, Leyton M, Séguin JR. Can. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
TRajectoires de comportements extériorisés et le risque pour l'initiation et l'usage de substances des adolescents : une étude de cohorte de naissance canadienne
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Only a minority of drug and alcohol users develops a substance use disorder. Previous studies suggest that this differential vulnerability commonly reflects a developmental trajectory characterized by diverse externalizing behaviors. In this study, we examined the relation between child and adolescent externalizing behaviors and adolescent substance use in a prospectively followed Canadian birth cohort, accounting for the temporal sequence of a wide variety of contributing factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; sensation seeking; cannabis; externalizing traits; familial risk