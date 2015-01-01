Abstract

Child fireplay may be regarded as developmentally appropriate, yet can negatively impact those who engage in it and those around them. This study discusses the mental health, fire-specific, and psychosocial risk factors of children who set fires. Fifty-seven caregivers reported on their children's demographics, firesetting behaviors, mental health symptoms, and family history. Children were aged 2-6 years and the majority were male. Most children used lighters and matches on paper and small objects. The majority of the children were motivated by curiosity. Children who set more fires had more externalizing symptoms, and were more likely to have accomplices, to have been exposed to firesetting media, and to have been disciplined or punished for their firesetting behaviors. The study identifies important psychosocial risk factors among young children who set fires. Given the long-term implications of firesetting, understanding firesetting in children will set the foundation of intervention and prevention models.

