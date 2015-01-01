Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Self-induced genital trauma is rare, and prompt and evidence-based early intervention can improve the urinary and sexual function of these complex patients. This review has surveyed current literature and treatment trends to evaluate the clinical approach to managing genital trauma. RECENT FINDINGS: A literature review was performed regarding self-induced genitalia trauma and trauma management between 2000 and 2019 using MEDLINE® database, the Cochrane Library® Central Search, Web of Science, and Google Scholar. In total, 42 articles were considered relevant and included in this review. Self-induced trauma can be appropriately managed with a multidisciplinary approach. Treatment goals are to preserve urinary, sexual, and reproductive function. Specific evaluation includes mechanism of injury, imaging, and determining the extent of injury and surgical repair, if indicated. Due to the rarity of these injuries and their emergent nature, much of the management is based on retrospective data. Further research is needed to improve long-term functional outcomes in trauma patients.

