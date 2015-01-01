|
Abbas RL, Cooreman D, Al Sultan H, El Nayal M, Saab IM, El Khatib A. Games Health J. 2021; 10(1): 50-56.
OBJECTIVE: Lower limb amputation is common in war combat and armed conflict as well as in traumatic settings and presents a challenge for health care providers. The incorporation of advanced technologies, particularly virtual reality, presents an opportunity to address the main consequences of amputation, principally balance and gait. The aim of this study was to investigate the additional effect of virtual reality with a traditional rehabilitation exercise program on balance and gait in unilateral, traumatic lower limb amputees.
Virtual reality; Balance; Gait; Lower limb amputee; Traumatic