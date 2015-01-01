SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McGrath TJ, Poma G, Matsukami H, Malarvannan G, Kajiwara N, Covaci A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(3): e69.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph18031069

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study investigates the presence of Stockholm Convention listed short-chain chlorinated paraffins (SCCPs) and their replacement medium-chain chlorinated paraffins (MCCPs) counterparts in polyvinyl chloride and rubber consumer products and toys purchased on the Belgian market in 2019. SCCPs were detected in 27/28 samples at concentrations ranging from

Language: en

Keywords

chlorinated paraffins; consumer products; MCCPs; polyvinyl chloride; rubber; SCCPs

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print