Eugene DR, Crutchfield J, Robinson ED. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(3): e1085.

10.3390/ijerph18031085

Abstract

Although research has given ample consideration to the association between peer victimization and internalizing problems, little is known about the mediating and moderating influences on this relationship. This study investigated whether peer victimization at age 9 indirectly related to internalizing problems at age 15 via school connectedness and whether the direct and indirect associations between peer victimization and internalizing problems were moderated by race. Data were drawn from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study, which included 2467 adolescents. The sample was equally divided between male and female and 82% identified as Black and Hispanic.

RESULTS indicated that the predictive effect of peer victimization over a 6-year period on teen depression and anxiety was explained by increased school connectedness. Furthermore, there was a moderating effect of race on the direct effect of school connectedness and teen depression and anxiety. For both White and ethnic minority youth, increased school connectedness was associated with less teen depression and anxiety. However, this effect was weaker for ethnic minority students in comparison to White students in both moderated mediation models. The moderated mediation results for teen anxiety showed a greater differential effect among race. The findings have important implications, which are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; protective factors; peer victimization; ethnic minority youth; school connectedness

