Eugene DR, Crutchfield J, Robinson ED. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(3): e1085.
Abstract
Although research has given ample consideration to the association between peer victimization and internalizing problems, little is known about the mediating and moderating influences on this relationship. This study investigated whether peer victimization at age 9 indirectly related to internalizing problems at age 15 via school connectedness and whether the direct and indirect associations between peer victimization and internalizing problems were moderated by race. Data were drawn from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study, which included 2467 adolescents. The sample was equally divided between male and female and 82% identified as Black and Hispanic.
Keywords
mental health; protective factors; peer victimization; ethnic minority youth; school connectedness