Choi J, Hack T, Lee J. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Although some studies have focused on immigrants' fear of crime in the United States, it is important to point out that the number of North Korean defectors to South Korea has rapidly increased since the 1990s. Therefore, understanding factors associated with fear of crime for North Korean immigrants, especially female defectors, is important for ensuring their successful transitions into South Korean culture. The present study used existing survey data from a sample of female North Korean defectors to explore factors related to fear of crime.
fear of crime; acculturation; North Korean defectors; patriarchal attitudes