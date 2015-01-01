Abstract

Although some studies have focused on immigrants' fear of crime in the United States, it is important to point out that the number of North Korean defectors to South Korea has rapidly increased since the 1990s. Therefore, understanding factors associated with fear of crime for North Korean immigrants, especially female defectors, is important for ensuring their successful transitions into South Korean culture. The present study used existing survey data from a sample of female North Korean defectors to explore factors related to fear of crime.



RESULTS indicate that the number of North Korean friends, language proficiency, and patriarchal attitudes toward gender were significant predictors of fear of crime for the North Korean female defectors.



FINDINGS are described and discussed as a potential source for policymaking to reduce North Korean immigrants' acculturative stress and fear of crime and to encourage smooth transitions into new cultures.

