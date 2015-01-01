Abstract

CONTEXT: Collegiate student-athletes continue competing after experiencing symptoms of a concussion. Self-report of concussion symptoms is a critical element of the recovery process. Identifying factors related to concussion disclosure can aid in encouraging self-reporting.



OBJECTIVE: To use latent profile analysis to categorize and describe athletes based on factors related to concussion disclosure.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Web-based survey. PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: A total of 2 881 (52.4% female; 65.3% in-season; 40% collision sport) student-athletes from 16 National Collegiate Athletic Association member institutions. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Student-athlete concussion expectations, attitudes, and norms were the profile variables and reporting intentions served as the distal outcome variable. We conducted latent profile analysis using select profile variables to determine the optimal number of classes. Differences in concussion-reporting intentions by profile assignment were then examined. Lastly, the extent to which a student-athlete's sex, season status, and level of contact predicted his or her intentions to report a concussion within each profile was investigated.



RESULTS: Five unique student-athlete profiles emerged, including 1 profile that was most risky and another that was least risky. Females had significantly higher odds of being in the least risky profile. Those participating in collision sports had significantly higher odds of being in the top 2 most risky profiles. Contact-sport and in-season athletes were less likely to be in the least risky profile.



CONCLUSIONS: With a better understanding of student-athlete profiles, athletic trainers have an opportunity to encourage concussion disclosure. Prompt disclosure would allow student-athletes to begin the return-to-play protocol in a more timely manner.

