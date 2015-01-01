Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Falls are a leading cause of morbidity, mortality, loss of independence, and significant functional decline in aging populations. Effective interventions aimed at reducing the risk of falls, and preventing associated disability and functional decline, are needed to promote the health and wellness of older adults. Recent literature has found that an Otago-based exercise program (OBEP), which incorporates strengthening, balance, and walking, may not only decrease falls and fall risk among community-dwelling older adults but may also be effective among older adults residing in assisted living facilities (ALFs). The purpose of this study is to expand upon current research by comparing the outcomes of an OBEP and traditional physical therapy in decreasing falls and the risk of falls among older adults living in an ALF. The authors hypothesized that traditional physical therapy would reduce fall risk and the number of falls in older adults residing in ALFs more than an OBEP.



METHODS: This study conducted a 2-group retrospective chart review of 59 older adults living in an ALF from January 2013 to October 2018 who received either traditional physical therapy (n = 29) or the OBEP (n = 30). Participants were a mean of 87 years old and were classified at risk for falls by the Tinetti Performance-Oriented Mobility Assessment (POMA). Primary variables included the number of falls prior to intervention, during intervention, and 1 year following intervention, as well as pre- and posttreatment Tinetti POMA scores.



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: Efficacy was examined using multiple linear regression analysis. Group assignment did not significantly predict performance in key outcome measures, namely the number of falls (P =.199) and Tinetti POMA scores (P =.063) following treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings indicated that both an OBEP and traditional physical therapy may be effective interventions for reducing falls and fall risk in the ALF setting.

