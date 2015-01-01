Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: The aim of this systematic review was to assess the domains and characteristics of balance training (BT) interventions delivered in rehabilitation programs following hip fracture to identify potential treatment gaps.



METHODS: Manual and electronic searches (Web of Science, Medline, EMBASE, CINAHL, and ProQuest) were conducted. We selected randomized controlled trials with older adults following hip fracture surgery that included either specific BT or gait, mobility, or transfer training. Two independent reviewers extracted data and rated the methodological quality using the Physiotherapy Evidence Database scale. A third reviewer provided consensus. Extracted BT data included balance domain, progression, frequency, duration, intensity, level of supervision, setting, and rehabilitation phase.



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: We included 17 trials from 19 studies; 11 studies were rated as moderate to high methodological quality, but only 8 were considered to have high-quality BT components. Half of the interventions included only one balance domain, with stability during movement being the most commonly included domain. The primary balance progression utilized was reducing hand support. Dual task, anticipatory postural adjustment, reactive strategies, and perceptual training domains were rarely included. Balance training duration and intensity were poorly described. Although most programs were home-based with minimal levels of supervision, a few extended beyond postacute phase of rehabilitation.



CONCLUSION: Further consideration should be given to include more challenging BT domains with planned progressions to maximize patient recovery through hip fracture rehabilitation programs.

