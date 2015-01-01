|
Citation
|
Chaurasiya A, Ranjan JK, Pandey N, Asthana HS. J. Neurosci. Rural Pract. 2021; 12(1): 177-181.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33531779
|
Abstract
|
Background/Objective Mild and moderate traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a neglected field especially with reference to its association with cognitive, behavioral, and emotional sequelae. The present study aimed to investigate the association of affective symptoms and clinical factors with neurocognitive functioning in complicated mild and moderate TBI patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychological distress; traumatic brain injury; depression; anxiety; head injury; rural; impairment; neurocognitive; symptoms