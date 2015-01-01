Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations and deaths among older adults globally. LOCAL PROBLEM: About 24% of Canadian nursing home residents fall annually. This quality improvement project evaluated the impact of the Fall Tailoring Interventions for Patient Safety (TIPS) program on preventing falls and fall-related injuries among older adult nursing home residents in a subacute care unit in Canada.



METHODS: We used the Standards for Quality Improvement Reporting Excellence (SQUIRE) 2.0 guidelines for reporting. The intervention site is a 15-bed subacute care unit within a government-funded nursing home. INTERVENTION: The Fall TIPS program was adapted to a nursing home setting to prevent falls. It provides fall prevention clinical decision support at the bedside.



RESULTS: The rates of falls and injuries decreased after implementing the Fall TIPS intervention.



CONCLUSION: Engaging nursing home older adult residents in fall prevention is crucial in translating evidence-based fall prevention care into clinical practice.

