Abstract

The goals of the current study were to use a three-reporter methodology and multi-level Latent Profile Analysis: (a) to determine the victim groups that emerge; (b) to evaluate the stability of victim groups over one school year; and (c) to examine differences among victim groups across the adjustment constructs of aggression, depression, anxiety, and negative peer relations. Our sample included 1440 racially/ethnically diverse 4(th)- and 5(th)-grade children (M(age) = 10.15; 50% female). At the beginning (T1) and end (T2) of the school year, children completed both self and peer reports of victimization, teachers reported on students' victimization, and we collected data from multiple reporters on aggression, depression, anxiety, and negative peer relations. At T1, two groups emerged: non-victims (low across all reporters) and victims (high across all reporters). At T2, four groups emerged: non-victims (low across all reporters), moderate victims (moderate across all reporters), discordant high victims (high on self report, very high on peer report, moderate on teacher report), and concordant high victims (high across all reporters). The stability of victim groups from T1 to T2 was largely driven by non-victims; T1 victims dispersed fairly evenly across the four groups at T2. In term of adjustment, non-victims fared best across time points and adjustment constructs. At T2, the three victim groups increased in maladjustment from moderate victims to discordant high victims to concordant high victims. These findings support the use of three-reporter assessment and a multi-level LPA approach to identify children victimized by their peers.

