Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to address knowledge gaps about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in mid-age and older adults, with particular attention to the relationship of PTSD with nutrition and with ethnicity and immigrant status.



METHODS: Binary logistic regression analysis of weighted comprehensive cohort data from the baseline Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA; n = 27,211) was conducted using the four-item Primary Care-PTSD tool (outcome) and immigrant status by ethnicity (Canadian-born white, Canadian-born minority, immigrant white, immigrant minority). Covariates included various social, economic, nutrition and health-related variables.



RESULTS: After controlling for socioeconomic and health variables, immigrants from minority groups had significantly higher odds of PTSD compared to their Canadian-born counterparts, whereas white immigrants had lower odds of PTSD. These relationships were significantly robust across seven cluster-based regression models. After adjusting for ethnicity/immigrant status, the odds of PTSD were higher among those earning lower household incomes, widowed, divorced, or separated respondents, ever smokers, and those who had multi-morbidities, chronic pain, high nutritional risk, or who reported daily consumptions of pastries, pulses and nuts, or chocolate. Conversely, those 55 years and over, who had high waist-to-height ratio, or who consumed 2-3 fiber sources daily had significantly lower odds of PTSD.



CONCLUSION: Interventions aimed at managing PTSD in mid-age and older adults should consider ethnicity, immigrant status, as well as socioeconomic, health, and nutrition status.

