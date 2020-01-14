Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the risk factors of acute renal injury (AKI) in exertional heat radiation disease (EHS).



METHODS: In november 2019, the clinical data of 69 EHS patients admitted from July 2015 to September 2019 were reviewed. The general data, laboratory indexes, Glasgow score (GCS) at admission, 24-hour acute physiology and chronic health score Ⅱ (APACHE Ⅱ) , exposure time rate and physical labor intensity were collected. According to the occurrence of AKI, the patients were divided into AKI group and non-AKI group, 31 and 38 in each group. The differences of general data and laboratory indexes between the two groups were compared, and the t and Mann-Whitney U test were used to compare the two groups. The enumeration data are expressed by examples and constituent ratio (%). Independent sample χ(2) test is used for inter-group comparison, and multiple test is used for multi-sample comparison. The correlation was analyzed by linear regression. Risk factors were analyzed by Logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: At discharge, 31 of 69 EHS patients developed AKI. Compared with the non-AKI group, the heart rate, white blood cell count, lactic acid, D-dimer and myoglobin were higher; MAP, platelet count and PH were lower in the AKI group. The difference was statistically significant (P<0.05). APACHE Ⅱ score, core temperature, time to drop to 38.5 ℃, contact time rate, platelet count, pH, lactic acid, D-dimer and myoglobin were all correlated with creatinine (r=0.57, 0.42, 0.80, 0.78, 0.57, 0.43, 0.51, 0.55, 0.79). APACHE Ⅱ score, time to drop to 38.5C, Lac and MYO are the risk factors of AKI in EHS patients. Multivariate Logistic regression analysis showed that the time required to drop to 38.5C was an independent risk factor for the occurrence of AKI.



CONCLUSION: AKI is a serious complication of EHS. EHS complicated with AKI, should be identified early and effective intervention measures should be taken.

Language: zh