Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the epidemiological characteristics of acute occupational poisoning in Yunnan province, so as to provide basis for formulating prevention and control measures of acute occupational poisoning in Yunnan province.



METHODS: In December 2019, the information of acute occupational poisoning events reported in Yunnan province from 2004 to 2019 was collected, and the epidemiological distribution, event classification, industry characteristics, poison types and poisoning causes were analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 47 acute occupational poisoning incidents were reported in Yunnan province from 2004 to 2019, with 562 poisoning cases and 51 deaths (case fatality rate of 9.07%). The regions with the largest number of reported incidents were Kunming and Qujing, with 12 incidents (25.53%) and 10 incidents (21.28%) respectively; The majority of incidents was relatively large (31 incidents, 65.96%) , and the industry was mainly distributed in the chemical industry (19 incidents, 40.43%) and metallurgy (15 incidents, 31.91%). The most poisonous poisons were carbon monoxide (10 incidents, 21.28%) and arsine (9 incidents, 19.15%). The main causes of poisoning included not using personal protective equipment or poor equipment (25 incidents, 53.19%) , failure to formulate or violate safety operating procedures (15 incidents, 31.91%).



CONCLUSION: Acute occupational poisoning incidents occur from time to time in Yunnan province, and the fatality rate is high. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen the supervision of key areas and industries.

Language: zh