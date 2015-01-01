SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Walsh GS, Low DC. Appl. Ergon. 2021; 93: e103376.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apergo.2021.103376

Carrying heavy loads results in biomechanical changes to gait and to an increased risk of injury in soldiers. The aim of this review is to examine the effects of military specific load carriage on the gait of soldiers. The Web of Science, PubMed and CINAHL databases were searched, a total of 1239 records were screened and 20 papers were included in the review. Participant, load and task characteristics and a summary of key findings were extracted. Due to heterogeneity in the reviewed studies, analysis was restricted to qualitative synthesis. There were limited effects on spatio-temporal variables but consistently reported increased trunk, hip and knee flexion and increased hip and knee extension moments. Muscle activation of lower limb and trunk muscles were also increased with loads. However, there were some conflicting findings for most parameters reviewed and apart from spatio-temporal parameters the findings of this review were in line with previous reviews of combined military and civilian populations.


Military; Walking; Gait; Load carriage

