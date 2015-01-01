Abstract

Falls can lead to social isolation, anxiety and depression for those who fall, although little is known about how informal carers manage those at risk from falling at home. This study aimed to explore the experiences of informal carers who care for frail, older people at risk from falling at home. A qualitative study using thematic analysis was conducted for this purpose. Data were collected via one-to-one, semi-structured interviews. Informal carers experienced social isolation, significant adjustments to their working lives, a fear of further falls, tiredness, anxiety and depression. These findings mirror previous observations, which have found that falling is a predictor of both physical and psychological changes, although in those who fall rather than those who care for them. This highlights the need for both health and social care services to identify the impact of care recipient falls on the informal carer.

