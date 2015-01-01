Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Little empirical evidence exists about the efficacy of labelling and marketing restrictions in a regulated cannabis market. This study examined perceptions of cannabis product packaging designs, health warning labels (HWL) and perceptions of packs displaying brand imagery and leading descriptors on measures of appeal, and perceived consumer attributes.



METHODS: An online experimental survey of Canadian cannabis users and non-users (n = 870) aged 16-30 years containing eight between-group experiments was conducted in October 2017. Primary outcomes were appeal and perceived consumer attributes of cannabis product packaging, including the likelihood of being younger, female, fashionable, health conscious and likely to go out and party.



RESULTS: When cannabis product branding was present, respondents were more likely (P = 0.027) to report greater appeal than when branding was absent. When an HWL was present, respondents were less likely (P = 0.010) to report greater appeal than when absent. The presence of a celebrity sponsor (P < 0.001), music references (P < 0.001) or party references (P < 0.001) increased the likelihood that respondents perceived the product as targeted at someone younger, and a party lifestyle. Differences by cannabis use status were observed across experiments; those who had used were more likely to find branding elements appealing.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The findings demonstrate that brand imagery on cannabis packaging can promote lifestyle associations and increase the appeal of cannabis products among young people. Plain/standardised packs displaying HWLs were perceived as less appealing than packs with branding or without HWLs. Lifestyle associations can be communicated through brand imagery on cannabis packaging.

