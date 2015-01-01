SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Finnbogadottir H, Torkelsson E, Christensen CB, Persson EK. Eur J Midwifery 2020; 4: e35.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.18332/ejm/125941

PMID

33537636

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Worldwide every third women is exposed to physical and/or sexual violence and pregnancy is no safe period for the women. The aim was to elucidate midwives experience of violence-exposed pregnant women who had been referred to a prenatal ward and were hospitalized.

METHODS: An inductive qualitative method was used with four focus-group interviews performed with sixteen midwives working at in-hospital prenatal ward. The data were analyzed with content analysis.

RESULTS: Three categories emerged. 'Professional area of responsibility', the midwives working at in-hospital prenatal ward considered it was the responsibility of the midwives working at antenatal care to ask routinely in order to detect violence-exposed women. Signs of help-seeking were based on the pregnant woman's behavior. Suspicion of intimate-partner violence was based on gut feeling. 'Conditions for support', the midwives strived to support pregnant women who were already identified as violence-exposed or if they had a suspicion that the pregnant woman was in a relationship where intimatepartner violence occurred. 'Barriers for giving support', both the work-place layout and routines constituted a barrier. The midwives own emotional state could affect her handling of the situation.

CONCLUSIONS: The midwives working in-hospital considered it the responsibility of the midwives at antenatal healthcare to identify these women. The midwives had limited experience in dealing with violence-exposed pregnant women but recognized a number of signs and symptoms that could cause suspicion. They felt uncomfortable in the situation and expressed a need for both education and an action plan.


Language: en

Keywords

pregnancy; content analysis; antenatal care; focus-group interviews; in-hospital prenatal ward; intimate-partner violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print