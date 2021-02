Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Organ trafficking has emerged worldwide as an important medical and ethical concern. In this study, we reviewed the literature presented on this matter to evaluate the global practices, ethical standards, and legal aspects of organ transplantation.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We adopted a qualitative study design to perform this study, which included conduct of a literature review. The main focus was organ transplantation.



RESULTS: Our review suggested a dire need to adopt ethical principles and implement equitable distribution of organs around the globe as per the respective need.



CONCLUSIONS: Further studies are needed to evaluate the role and status of organ recipients to create a much more organized environment for safe and effective implantation of evidence-based principles of clinical transplantation globally.

