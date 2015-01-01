Abstract

Addiction is related to aggression and quality of life. This study examined the relationship between these three factors according to occupation group in a mixed urban/rural area to better understand adult addiction problems. This study was a secondary data analysis of cross-sectional data collected by a 2017 regional survey of adults living in Gunsan City, South Korea. The survey included 500 people split into the unemployed (Group1), full-time homemakers (Group2), and primary (Group3), secondary (Group4), and tertiary (Group5) industry workers. Addiction problems and aggression were positively correlated (p < 0.01). Aggression and alcohol use disorder were correlated in Group3 (r = 0.31), Group4 (r = 0.34), and Group5 (r = 0.32), and aggression and smartphone addiction were correlated in Group2 (r = 0.39) and Group4 (r = 0.31). Problem gambling was correlated with aggression in Group5 (r = 0.39). A negative relationship between quality of life and alcohol use disorder occurred in Group1 (r = -0.36). According to the occupation group, the relationships between addiction problems, aggression, and quality of life were different. These findings suggest that addiction management for adults should be implemented in consideration of occupation groups.

Language: en