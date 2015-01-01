Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study was designed to develop and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predicting seizure due to acute tramadol poisoning, identifying high-risk patients and facilitating appropriate clinical decision-making.



METHODS: Several characteristics of acute tramadol poisoning cases were collected in the Emergency Department (ED) (2013-2019). After selecting important variables in random forest method, prediction models were developed using the Support Vector Machine (SVM), Naïve Bayes (NB), Artificial Neural Network (ANN) and K-Nearest Neighbor (K-NN) algorithms. Area Under the Curve (AUC) and other diagnostic criteria were used to assess performance of models.



RESULTS: In 909 patients, 544 (59.8%) experienced seizures. The important predictors of seizure were sex, pulse rate, arterial blood oxygen pressure, blood bicarbonate level and pH. SVM (AUC = 0.68), NB (AUC = 0.71) and ANN (AUC = 0.70) models outperformed k-NN model (AUC = 0.58). NB model had a higher sensitivity and negative predictive value and k-NN model had higher specificity and positive predictive values than other models.



CONCLUSION: A perfect prediction model may help improve clinicians' decision-making and clinical care at EDs in hospitals and medical settings. SVM, ANN and NB models had no significant differences in the performance and accuracy; however, validated logistic regression (LR) was the superior model for predicting seizure due to acute tramadol poisoning.

