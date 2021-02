Abstract

This article aims to contribute to the relationship between accessibility of rural life space and rural livelihood capital and transitions in rural central China. Employing data produced from a household survey, we developed a composite index for accessibility of rural life space incorporating spatial and temporal attributes of a household's daily activities and then explored the mediation effect of rural livelihood capital and transitions on accessibility.



RESULTS revealed a pattern of diversification in terms of life space accessibility undertaken for daily activities across households. Both livelihood capital and transitions had significant mediation effects on the relationship between socio-economic characteristics of rural households and accessibility of rural life space. The effects of livelihood capital on livelihood transitions also influenced the path on rural households' accessibility of rural life space. One of the implications of this article is to link rural transformation to the context of urbanization and rural access issues from a perspective of daily activity, and then to figure out the best method for rural development policy and service planning.

