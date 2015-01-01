Abstract

BACKGROUND: The posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) is an essential element in knee stability. PCL reconstructions represent an under-investigated topic in the literature due to the rarity of this type of knee injury. This study aims to investigate the incidence of PCL reconstructive surgeries in Italy, following their trend during a 15-year period.



METHODS: The National Hospital Discharge records (SDO) collected by the Italian Ministry of Health between January 2001 and October 2015 were analyzed. The database reports anonymous data comprising patients' ages, genders, International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM) codes for diagnosis and intervention, census regions, regions of hospitalization, lengths of hospitalization and types of reimbursement.



RESULTS: The overall incidence of PCL reconstructions in the Italian population during the study period was 0.46 surgeries per 100,000 inhabitants/year, ranging from 0.32 to 0.54. The median patient's age was 30 years old, and the male:female ratio was 5.3. PCL lesions were isolated in 39.7% of patients, while anterior cruciate ligament injuries were the most frequently associated lesions (31.1%).



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of PCL reconstruction in Italy was low and stable during the study period. Young men are the category at the highest risk for these procedures. Given the paucity of epidemiological data on PCL reconstructions, this data may represent a reference for the current and foreseeable needs in PCL surgeries for countries sharing similar cultural context.

Language: en