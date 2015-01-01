Abstract

With the introduction of an e-scooter-sharing system in Germany, standing electric scooters became popular modes of transportation in many urban areas. But the increase in popularity has resulted in an increase in traumatic injuries associated with e-scooter accidents. The purpose of this investigation was to determine the common fracture pattern of patients with mandible fractures as a result of an electric scooter accident. The authors performed a retrospective investigation of 52 patients who were admitted to the trauma unit of an oral and maxillofacial department from June until November 2019 with a fracture of the mandible. Our study investigated the first 6 months of e-scooter sharing system in a major city with more than 1 million inhabitants. Our cohort consists of 52 patients, 38 males, and 14 females with a mean age of 37 years. E-scooter related mandible fractures were with 21% the third biggest group, after physical assault and falls. 45% of these patients were intoxicated by alcohol. Furthermore, the majority of e-scooter patients presented more than one fracture of the mandible (73%). For our cohort, a typical combination of a symphysis or body fracture and bilateral affected ramus and/or condyle was the prevalent recorded fracture combination (55%) of e-scooter related traumata. Small scooter wheels, a speed of 15 miles or 20 kilometers per hour and the individual clinging to the handlebar falling predestinate these vehicles for accidents with craniofacial trauma. Among all cranio-facial traumas mandible fractures were mostly documented for e-scooter accidents. The severity of e-scooter related mandible fractures and their fracture pattern should be recognized by trauma units.

Language: en