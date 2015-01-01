SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tammaro A, Adebanjo GAR, Chello C, Parisella FR, Reen P, Erasmus HP, Capalbo A, De Marco G. J. Eur. Acad. Dermatol. Venereol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jdv.17149

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Violin spiders (family Sicariidae, genus Loxosceles) are non-aggressive sedentary arachnids with a violin-like cephalothorax whose bite is generally painless(1). Their mean body length is 11.5 mm, with three pairs of eyes and a life expectancy of 5 years on average(1). They are widely distributed across the globe and Loxosceles rufescens is the species that is endemic to the Mediterranean Basin and to the Gulf of Mexico(1,2).


Language: en

Keywords

occupational; loxoscelism; spider bite; violin spider

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print