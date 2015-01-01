|
Citation
Young S, Cocallis K. J. Neural. Transm. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: International studies have reported disproportionately higher rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) among youth and adult offenders across police custody, prison, probation and forensic mental health settings, estimated to fall at around 25%. This review aimed to investigate the presentation and vulnerabilities of this subpopulation of people with ADHD compared to those with ADHD in the general population and consider how this may impact on the approach to assessment and treatment in this population.
Language: en
Keywords
Crime; Treatment; Assessment; ADHD; Offending