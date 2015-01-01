Abstract

OBJECTIVES: International studies have reported disproportionately higher rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) among youth and adult offenders across police custody, prison, probation and forensic mental health settings, estimated to fall at around 25%. This review aimed to investigate the presentation and vulnerabilities of this subpopulation of people with ADHD compared to those with ADHD in the general population and consider how this may impact on the approach to assessment and treatment in this population.



METHODOLOGY: A selective review of the extant literature was conducted to investigate how offenders with ADHD may present differently from their non-ADHD peers in their clinical presentation, criminogenic behaviour and psychological vulnerabilities.



RESULTS: Nearly all (around 96%) offenders with ADHD have additional comorbid problems, including mood, anxiety, conduct, substance use and personality disorders. Compared with offenders without ADHD, they become involved in the criminal justice system (CJS) at a younger age, have higher rates of recidivism, are more likely to make a false confession, engage in behavioural disturbances in custody, have health risk behaviours and a lower quality of life. Assessing and treating ADHD in this subpopulation may be more complex due to their presentation.



CONCLUSIONS: Offenders with ADHD are disadvantaged within the system by their ADHD symptoms being unrecognised and/or misunderstood; their diagnosis of ADHD may be missed or misdiagnosed. This is at cost to the individual, from both a health and rehabilitative perspective, as well as more broadly to society.

Language: en