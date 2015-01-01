Abstract

China accounts for an estimated third of the world's suicides, yet individuals experiencing suicidality typically do not seek out or receive treatment. This study examines community perceptions and public stigma toward suicide. In Shanghai, China 186 adults were recruited to participate in a survey with an experimental vignette describing a suicidal individual, manipulated on gender and age, followed by questions eliciting attitudes toward suicide. Most participants agreed that the suicidal subject had a serious problem, with seriousness of the problem decreasing with participant's age. Participants reported moderate levels of public stigma. More stigma was found toward adolescent subjects rather than adult. Male subjects were perceived as being more likely to change than females. The public's accurate view of suicide without biases could help prevent suicide from getting worse. Public perceptions regarding a suicidal individual's likelihood to change could lead to stigma reduction, which can subsequently help with effective crisis intervention.

