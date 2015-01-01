Abstract

The goal of this study was to test for long-term benefits three years after the completion of a cognitive training intervention (Project: EVO™) in a subset of children with Sensory Processing Dysfunction (SPD). Our initial findings revealed that children with SPD who also met research criteria for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (SPD+IA) showed a significant decrease in parent-observed inattentive behaviors, which remained stable in a nine-month follow-up assessment. Forty nine caregivers of participants who completed the Project: EVO™ training were contacted to be included in this follow up study. Each was emailed an invitation to complete the Vanderbilt ADHD Diagnostic Parent Rating Scale, which yielded a completion rate of 39/49 (80%). A Generalized Estimating Equations analysis was used to assess changes in symptoms over time, specifically to determine whether the initial improvements were retained. The SPD+IA cohort continued to show sustained benefits on their parent-reported scores of inattention, with 54% of SPD+IA individuals no longer meeting criteria for ADHD three years following intervention. These findings provide initial insights into the potential long-term benefits of a digital health intervention for children with attention-based issues.

