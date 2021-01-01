Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Research suggests that it is common for emerging adults in the U.S. and other countries to participate in a drinking game (DG). Playing DGs is associated with greater alcohol consumption and increased risk for experiencing alcohol-related harms. Gender differences in emerging adults' DG behavior and negative alcohol-related consequences have also been documented but the results have been mixed. We conducted the present meta-analysis in order to (a) quantify the association between DG participation and alcohol use and related consequences, and examine the moderating effect of gender and methodological factors on these associations, and (b) provide effect size estimates for power analyses for future DGs research.



METHOD: 48 manuscripts, representing 31 independent samples, were included in the meta-analysis.



RESULTS: We found medium effect sizes between DG participation and frequency of alcohol use (r =.47) and binge drinking (r =.50), quantity of alcohol use (r =.38) and consumption while playing DGs (r =.45), alcohol use (frequency × consumption index; r =.49), and alcohol-related consequences (r =.38).



CONCLUSIONS: Playing DGs is associated with greater frequency of alcohol use, higher alcohol consumption, and more alcohol-related consequences.



FINDINGS also indicated that as the percentage of women in the sample increased, the association between DG participation and quantity of alcohol use strengthened. No gender moderation effect was found for the associations between DG participation and the other alcohol outcomes variables, which suggests that men and women who play DGs are equally at risk for experiencing alcohol-related consequences and may benefit from clinical attention. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en