Niemeyer MJS, Lokerman RD, Sadiqi S, van Heijl M, Houwert RM, van Wessem KJP, Post MWM, van Koppenhagen CF. Top. Spinal Cord Inj. Rehabil. 2020; 26(4): 243-252.

(Copyright © 2020, Thomas Land Publishers)

10.46292/sci20-00002

33536729

BACKGROUND: Evaluating treatment of traumatic spinal cord injuries (TSCIs) from the prehospital phase until postrehabilitation is crucial to improve outcomes of future TSCI patients.

OBJECTIVE: To describe the flow of patients with TSCI through the prehospital, hospital, and rehabilitation settings and to relate treatment outcomes to emergency medical services (EMS) transport locations and surgery timing.

METHOD: Consecutive TSCI admissions to a level I trauma center (L1TC) in the Netherlands between 2015 and 2018 were retrospectively identified. Corresponding EMS, hospital, and rehabilitation records were assessed.

RESULTS: A total of 151 patients were included. Their median age was 58 (IQR 37-72) years, with the majority being male (68%) and suffering from cervical spine injuries (75%). In total, 66.2% of the patients with TSCI symptoms were transported directly to an L1TC, and 30.5% were secondarily transferred in from a lower level trauma center. Most injuries were due to falls (63.0%) and traffic accidents (31.1%), mainly bicycle-related. Most patients showed stable vital signs in the ambulance and the emergency department. After hospital discharge, 71 (47.0%) patients were admitted to a rehabilitation hospital, and 34 (22.5%) patients went home. The 30-day mortality rate was 13%. Patients receiving acute surgery (<12 hours) compared to subacute surgery (>12h, <2 weeks) showed no significance in functional independence scores after rehabilitation treatment.

CONCLUSION: A surge in age and bicycle-injuries in TSCI patients was observed. A substantial number of patients with TSCI were undertriaged. Acute surgery (<12 hours) showed comparable outcomes results in subacute surgery (>12h, <2 weeks) patients.


epidemiology; incidence; trauma; rehabilitation; emergency medical service; surgery; the Netherlands; traumatic spinal cord injury

