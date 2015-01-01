Abstract

On July 31, 2014, a series of gas pipeline explosions occurred in Kaohsiung City, causing 32 deaths and 321 injuries. Following this accident, the Kaohsiung City government decided to replace the use of pipelines with trucks for transporting hazmat, transfering the risk from beneath the road to the surface. This means that careful consideration needs to be given to safety and cost in hazardous material (hazmat) transportation route planning. The issue of how to design optimal routes for the transportation of hazmat is, therefore, important and involves consideration of various criteria. This research focuses on three objectives: cost, risk, and emergency response capability. It then constructs two solution algorithms, the compromise weight model and the evolutionary algorithm, to solve the multi-objective problem. The results from these two algorithms are observed and compared. In addition, this research also provides some recommendations for stakeholders, including the hazmat industry, government, and residents.

Language: en