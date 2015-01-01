|
Citation
|
Srivastava A, Chen D, Ahn S. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(1): 342-355.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper presents a behavioral car following model, named the chained asymmetric behavior model, that improves on the asymmetric behavior model. This model is inspired by the empirical observation that vehicles react proportionately to the magnitude of disturbance experienced when traversing through a stop-and-go oscillation, deviating from a constant following behavior observed in equilibrium conditions.
Language: en