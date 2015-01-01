SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Srivastava A, Chen D, Ahn S. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(1): 342-355.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0361198120962494

Abstract

This paper presents a behavioral car following model, named the chained asymmetric behavior model, that improves on the asymmetric behavior model. This model is inspired by the empirical observation that vehicles react proportionately to the magnitude of disturbance experienced when traversing through a stop-and-go oscillation, deviating from a constant following behavior observed in equilibrium conditions.

FINDINGS from simulation experiments suggest that this "second-order" effect significantly affects traffic throughput and evolution under disturbances. Knowledge obtained from the model is leveraged toward designing control for connected automated vehicles in mixed traffic streams.


