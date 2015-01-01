|
Hart T, Rabinowitz A, Vaccaro M, Chervoneva I, Wilson J. Arch. Rehabil. Res. Clin. Transl. 2019; 1(3-4): e100027.
33543057
OBJECTIVE: To describe and provide the rationale for a randomized controlled trial for depression or anxiety after moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), which will test 2 treatments based on behavioral activation (BA), a promising model to promote both positive mood and increased activity in this population.
Language: en
Depression; Rehabilitation; TBI, traumatic brain injury; ANOVA, analysis of variance; Anxiety disorders; BA, behavioral activation; BADS, Behavioral Activation for Depression Scale; BAT, Behavioral Activation with Technology intervention arm; Brain injuries; BSI-18, Brief Symptom Inventory-18; EMA, ecological momentary assessment; EROS, Environmental Reward Observation Scale; FTF, face-to-face; GSI, Global Severity Index; INT, intention; PART-O, Participation Assessment with Recombined Tools-Objective; PGIC, Patient Global Impression of Change; QOLIBRI, Quality of Life after Brain Injury; RCT, randomized controlled trial; SMS, short message service; SWLS, Satisfaction With Life Scale