Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Since the introduction of electric scooter (e-scooter) rental services in Denmark in January 2019, injuries following accidents involving e-scooters have increased. Internationally, a few studies have been published examining patient and injury characteristics following accidents involving e-scooters. However, data are limited. The purpose of this study was to describe the injuries, treatment and hospital course following accidents involving e-scooters.



METHODS: Prospective collection of data on all persons involved in accidents related to e-scooters who were examined and treated at the Emergency Department of Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg, Denmark, during the period from 30 June 2019 to 30 September 2019.



RESULTS: A total of 49 patients, 37 (75.5%) male, 46 riders and three non-riders, with a median age of 26 years (range: 8-56 years) were admitted to the emergency department. Common injuries were head injuries (46.9%) and fractures (26.5%). Most patients (79.6%) were discharged to their home from the emergency department after treatment without further hospital follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of persons involved in e-scooter accidents are young men. Our results revealed a high frequency of head injuries and fractures. Most patients were discharged to their home after treatment in the emergency department.



FUNDING: none.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: The study was approved as a quality control project by the Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine and the Head of the Hospital Administration.

Language: en