Al Hashmi R, Hussein I, Kowash M, Welbury R, Al-Halabi M. Eur. Arch. Paediatr. Dent. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, European Academy of Paediatric Dentistry, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PURPOSE: Dental assistants (DAs) and hygienists (DHs) should play an active role in the detection and reporting of child abuse and neglect (CAN). We aimed to investigate CAN knowledge of DAs and DHs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and some of the inhibiting factors to the process of CAN reporting.
Child maltreatment; Child abuse; Child neglect; Dental assistants; Dental hygienists