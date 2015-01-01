Abstract

There are few public health programs aimed at reducing choking injuries, even though choking is one of the leading causes of death among unintentional injuries in young children. We present the results from the CHOP (CHOking Prevention) project community intervention trial, which aimed to compare three different school-based intervention strategies for food choking prevention. The trial enrolled 41 educational facilities, which were randomized to one of three different intervention strategies to inform about prevention of food choking, or to serve as the control group. In strategy A, education was delivered directly to families, whereas in strategy B, education was delivered first to teachers and by them to families, and in strategy C, education was delivered only to healthcare coordinators in each school and by them to teachers and families. All educational interventions were delivered in the schools by experts and certified trainers. The participants were asked about sociodemographic information and completed questionnaires (pre-, post- and follow-up of intervention). Information from the postintervention and follow-up questionnaires was synthesized into four indicators to evaluate the effectiveness of each intervention strategy. Of the 1,426 participants, 298 were involved in strategy A, 474 in strategy B, 491 in strategy C and 163 in the control group. At postintervention, the scores of the indicators in each strategy significantly outperformed those of the control group, with adjusted p < 0.05. At follow-up, the distribution of the indicator scores of each strategy was found to be not significantly different compared to those of the control group (p > 0.05). The results of this study suggest that a sustainable school-based public health intervention mediated by teachers is effective as direct training for families in improving knowledge about food choking injury prevention. Nevertheless, further improvements could be made to increase long-term information retention.

Language: en