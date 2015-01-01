SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Muruthi JR, Spafford SG, Osa ML, DeLouize A, Kowal P, Biritwum R, Snodgrass JJ. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0020764021991179

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Although approximately 79% of the world's suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), the limited research in these regions has primarily focused on the rates of suicide attempts (SA) and ideation among men and younger members of the population.

AIM: This study investigated the associations between bodily pain, functional limitation, chronic health conditions, and suicidal ideation among older Ghanaian women with a positive screen for depression.

METHODS: Data was obtained from the World Health Organization's Study on global AGEing and adult health (SAGE) Ghana Wave 1, a nationally representative sample. Based on the interpersonal theory of suicide, we used logistic regression analysis to investigate the associations between the variables.

RESULTS: Functional limitation, bodily pain, hopelessness, and hypertension were significantly associated with a higher risk of suicidal ideation after accounting for sociodemographic and other confounding factors.

CONCLUSIONS: Early interventions designed to decrease hopelessness, hypertension, and functional limitations may lead to reduced suicide ideation among older Ghanaian women who screen positive for depression.


women; health; aging; Africa; Suicidal ideation; physical health; Ghana

