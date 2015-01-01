Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although approximately 79% of the world's suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), the limited research in these regions has primarily focused on the rates of suicide attempts (SA) and ideation among men and younger members of the population.



AIM: This study investigated the associations between bodily pain, functional limitation, chronic health conditions, and suicidal ideation among older Ghanaian women with a positive screen for depression.



METHODS: Data was obtained from the World Health Organization's Study on global AGEing and adult health (SAGE) Ghana Wave 1, a nationally representative sample. Based on the interpersonal theory of suicide, we used logistic regression analysis to investigate the associations between the variables.



RESULTS: Functional limitation, bodily pain, hopelessness, and hypertension were significantly associated with a higher risk of suicidal ideation after accounting for sociodemographic and other confounding factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Early interventions designed to decrease hopelessness, hypertension, and functional limitations may lead to reduced suicide ideation among older Ghanaian women who screen positive for depression.

Language: en