Abstract

Although homebound older adults face high risk for falls, they are unable to utilize community-based fall prevention programs due to their mobility limitations. In this article, we report a feasibility study of a four-session, multicomponent fall prevention program for low-income homebound older adults using pre, post, mixed-method design. The manualized program was delivered by lay coaches who were trained and supervised by a physical therapist. The program also used an iPad-based gamified strength and balance exercise app (called KOKU) that was operable without the need to connect to the internet. Participants (N = 28) in this study were highly receptive to the program and approved all components: psychoeducation, the KOKU app, home-safety checks, safe ambulation training, and medication review. The study showed that a brief, multi-component fall prevention program for homebound older adults is feasible and acceptable. Further research is needed to evaluate its effectiveness.

