Citation
Coffman CA, Harrison AT, Kay JJM, Holloway JP, LaFountaine MF, Moore RD. J. Clin. Med. 2021; 10(3): e528.
Abstract
Evidence suggests that factors associated with a family history of neurodegenerative disease (fhNDD) may influence outcomes following a concussion. However, the relevance of these findings in adolescent populations has not been fully explored. Therefore, the present study sought to evaluate the relationship between fhNDD and neurological outcomes following an adolescent concussion. Data from a local pediatric concussion clinic were used to compare adolescents with (n = 22) and without (n = 44) an fhNDD. Clinical symptom burden, emotional health, cardio-autonomic function, and cognitive performance were assessed at initial (~2 weeks) and follow-up (~5 weeks) post-injury evaluations. Cardio-autonomic function was assessed at rest and during isometric handgrip contraction (IHGC).
Keywords
cognition; mental health; concussion; adolescence; heart rate variability; neurodegenerative disease